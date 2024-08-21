Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Announces Earnings Results

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

NYSE SOL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 644,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Earnings History for Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

