ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.30 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $58,287.76 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.80 or 1.00013297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04807401 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $52,319.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.