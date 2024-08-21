Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $953.60. 1,704,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,583. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $967.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $810.11. The firm has a market cap of $906.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.