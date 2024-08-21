Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.51

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.51 and last traded at C$27.33, with a volume of 239652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$279,350.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Further Reading

