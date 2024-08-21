Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $244.70. 143,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,663. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.56.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

