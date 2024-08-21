Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.77 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.15). 367,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 916,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.16).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.96 million, a P/E ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.30.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.