E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.39. 503,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 132,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

E3 Lithium Trading Down 8.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

