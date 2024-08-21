Dynex (DNX) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $32.06 million and $640,874.75 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,334,725 coins and its circulating supply is 94,339,558 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,334,724.87774518. The last known price of Dynex is 0.3420917 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $541,620.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.