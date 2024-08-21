Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.85.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $112.80. 459,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

