Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DPG opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

