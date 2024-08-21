Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DPG opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

