Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of DPG opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.85.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
