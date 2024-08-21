Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Distribution Solutions Group traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. 9,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Zamarripa purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $120,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

