Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) PT Raised to $43.00

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Zamarripa purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

