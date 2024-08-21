Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. 394,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

