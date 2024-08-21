Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 146,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 238,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,557. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.