Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ DGCB opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
