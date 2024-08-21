Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ DGCB opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,452,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,588,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 128,427 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth $4,137,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,232,000.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

