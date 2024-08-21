Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $896.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

