Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CON stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.