DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00077942 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008051 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.