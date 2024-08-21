DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $135,300.30

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $135,300.30 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

