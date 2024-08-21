Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.99. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Data I/O will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

