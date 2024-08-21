Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

DNMR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 134,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.58. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 67.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,085 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

