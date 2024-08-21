Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,794 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 805,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,400. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

