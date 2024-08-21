Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $84,042,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 208,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after buying an additional 148,892 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $28,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,045. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average is $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.13 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.14 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.