D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $5.76 on Wednesday, reaching $185.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $152.50. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $186.43.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

