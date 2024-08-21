D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,097. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

