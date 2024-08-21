Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $294.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $300.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

