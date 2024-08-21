CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $381.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $266.53 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $141.97 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

