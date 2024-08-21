Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Down 8%

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Approximately 285,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 373,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
Critical Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.49.
About Critical Metals
Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
