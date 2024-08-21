Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.80

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 964710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 11.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,707.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,054,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,678 shares of company stock worth $27,388,494. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $622,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after buying an additional 115,271 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,697,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after acquiring an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 250,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.