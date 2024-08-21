Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.63. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 11,611 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,698 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

