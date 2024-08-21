CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $96.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.84 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.