Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $262.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRVS

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.