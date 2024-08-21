Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
Cora Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
About Cora Gold
Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.
