Consolidated Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $364.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

