CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CEIX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

