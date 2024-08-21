ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.85. 5,506,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,999. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

