CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,859 shares of company stock worth $2,499,618. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

