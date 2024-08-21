Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Director Sells $27,170.50 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) Director Adam Gishen sold 15,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $27,170.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Complete Solaria Stock Performance

Shares of CSLR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. 173,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,351. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

