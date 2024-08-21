Comparing Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pyxis Tankers and Excelerate Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Excelerate Energy has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A Excelerate Energy 2.60% 1.66% 1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Excelerate Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $45.66 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Excelerate Energy $898.98 million 2.31 $30.41 million $1.01 19.16

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 29, 2024, the company operated a fleet of four tankers and two dry-bulk vessels. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

