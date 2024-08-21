Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231,104 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 1.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.05% of Workday worth $31,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Workday by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $232.46. 1,546,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.68. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

