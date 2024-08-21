Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $327,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,619 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $114,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. 78,340,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,376,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

