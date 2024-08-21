Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,973 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $285.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.72. The firm has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.