Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 92.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $10.30 on Wednesday, reaching $873.16. 630,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $967.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $946.61.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

