Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $214,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after acquiring an additional 884,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,076,000 after acquiring an additional 790,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.38.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $289.51. 362,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,810. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.