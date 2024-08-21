Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.70. 1,272,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,236. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.94 and a 200-day moving average of $207.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

