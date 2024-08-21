Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,542,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,651,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

