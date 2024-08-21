Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $91.84 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,088,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE V traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $268.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,734,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average is $273.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
