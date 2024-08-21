Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $91.84 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,088,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE V traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $268.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,734,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average is $273.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.