Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after purchasing an additional 325,187 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.31. 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

