Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,726 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of D traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. 1,436,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,386. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.