Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,629. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

